Former Honolulu Police Maj. Gary Dias dies at 69

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Police Maj. Gary Dias passed away at his home in Hawaii Kai on Friday according to his family. He was 69 years old.
His family says his death was likely caused by an ongoing battle with kidney and heart disease, which Dias was hospitalized for in January.
Dias was born and raised in Honolulu. He attended Damien High School and Wayland Baptist University before going onto Chaminade University where he earned a master’s degree.
From 1971 through 1998, Dias worked in several divisions of the Honolulu Police Department. Throughout his time at HPD, he worked in positions from Chinatown foot patrol, to Windward sergeant, to traffic and scientific investigator. In the 1980s and 90s, Dias headed the homicide detail and hostage negotiation team.
He’s also credited with creating programs to help officers learn police techniques, like the Sherlock Holmes Night, where HPD solved make-believe crimes and the forensic science fair.
Dias also taught political science at Wayland, Chaminade, UH West Oahu, Hawaii Pacific University and Hawaii Community College.
After leaving the police department, Dias went onto become the director for security and emergency preparedness at The Queen’s Medical Center. He retired in 2017.
In 2002, Dias wrote a book reflecting on his career called “Honolulu Cop,” which was published by Bess Press. He also wrote “Honolulu Homicide” and “Honolulu CSI” which he co-authored with his second wife, reporter Robbie Dingeman.
Dias is survived by his wife, Joan Parker-Dias; his children, Ryan, Kevin, Samantha and Alexis; seven grandchildren; hanai daughter, Buna Nuralieva; his mother, Lillian, brother, Steven, sisters, Maryann, Claire and Debbie.
His family says a memorial service will be scheduled later, due to the pandemic.
