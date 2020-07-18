34-year-old Hawaii Island man dies after a head-on collision

Big Island map of the crash (Source: HNN Maps)
By HNN Staff | July 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM HST - Updated July 18 at 5:14 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old Hilo man died Saturday after a head-on crash on Hawaii Island.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 11 near the Glenwood Transfer Station.

Investigators say a sedan was heading south on the highway when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle heading in the same direction. The sedan struck on oncoming truck head-on.

The driver of the sedan, who was later identified as Johnathan Hara, was unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The truck driver, a 60-year-old Pahala man, and his two passengers had non-life threatening injuries.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 11th traffic fatality of the year compared to 13 this time last year.

