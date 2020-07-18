Trade winds drop off on Tuesday, and keeping an eye on more tropical activity over the Eastern Pacific

And in the long range model, we will have to watch the development of tropical depression 8 E. There is also tropical depression 7 E. The next storm names on deck - Douglas and Elida. Right now, the long range models takes tropical depression 8 E just south of the islands with a few outliers heading more north towards Hawaii Island. The environment these types of storms spin over changes day to day. I think if the conditions holds true, it will become a hurricane by midweek and then weaken considerably by Saturday as it inches closer to the Central Pacific. Most models show it fizzling out quite a bit and losing steam beyond Sunday. But some of this tropical moisture may impact the islands and definitely surf will be in the works for us. Definitely need to watch it day by day as it all unfolds. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared.