Trade winds drop off on Tuesday, and keeping an eye on more tropical activity over the Eastern Pacific

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Good Monday evening. Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue today and then decrease to light easterlies with more variable winds on Tuesday and Wednesday. As winds drop off it will feel more humid and with the muggy air mass, we may see some pop up showers on Tuesday and Wednesday before the trade winds return.
Local scale land and sea breezes will develop on the light wind days through Wednesday.
Trade winds will increase again from Thursday on through the upcoming weekend. Shower coverage will remain low through Tuesday with the best coverage along the eastern and mountain slopes of each island. Rainfall activity will trend a bit higher from Wednesday onward as an upper level low, an area of lower pressure, drifts north of the islands and trade winds increase. The best chances for showers each day are forecast in the overnight to early morning hours.
let’s talk surf! Surf along east facing shores will remain choppy due to breezy trades into Tuesday. Trades are forecast to trend down by midweek, but east facing surf should hold due to a 9-10 sec period northeast swell expected to arrive from an area of strong- to gale-force winds off the California coast.A small, long-period south-southwest swell will fade Monday, leaving mainly a mix of small background energy moving through. A similar sized southerly swell will be possible come Wednesday, which will support an upward trend into the second half of the week.
And in the long range model, we will have to watch the development of tropical depression 8 E. There is also tropical depression 7 E. The next storm names on deck - Douglas and Elida. Right now, the long range models takes tropical depression 8 E just south of the islands with a few outliers heading more north towards Hawaii Island. The environment these types of storms spin over changes day to day. I think if the conditions holds true, it will become a hurricane by midweek and then weaken considerably by Saturday as it inches closer to the Central Pacific. Most models show it fizzling out quite a bit and losing steam beyond Sunday. But some of this tropical moisture may impact the islands and definitely surf will be in the works for us. Definitely need to watch it day by day as it all unfolds. Just a friendly reminder to be prepared.
