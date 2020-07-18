Stronger trade winds on the way

Trade winds will strengthen from east to west and become locally breezy by nightfall, pushing the muggy conditions out of the way through Monday. We’ll settle into a summer trade wind pattern for the weekend, with a few showers for windward slopes and spotty showers for the Kona side of the Big Island.
Looking ahead into the coming week, an upper level low will decrease the trade winds and increase the chance for showers Monday night through Wednesday, with another big increase in tropical moisture possible on Friday, bringing more widespread and somewhat heavier showers than we’ve seen lately.
Out on the waters, a small craft advisory has been posted for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island in anticipation of the returning trades. The east shore swell from former tropical cyclone Cristina will ease through the day, but surf will remain choppy due to the increasing winds. South shores will see some wave action as a small long-period south-southwest swell fills in, while north shores will remain generally flat.
