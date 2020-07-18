Locally breezy trade winds return, but it’s still warm

We’re settling into a summertime trade wind pattern for the remainder of the weekend, with breezy trade winds bringing in a few showers for windward slopes. We’ll also have the usual afternoon clouds and possible showers for portions of west Hawaii island. Highs will hover near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70′s. Trade winds are forecast to decrease again Tuesday with a possible increase in showers as a disturbance passes through the islands. Trades should rebound for the second half of the week.