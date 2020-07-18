Locally breezy trade winds return, but it’s still warm

We’re settling into a summertime trade wind pattern for the remainder of the weekend, with breezy trade winds bringing in a few showers for windward slopes. We’ll also have the usual afternoon clouds and possible showers for portions of west Hawaii island. Highs will hover near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70′s. Trade winds are forecast to decrease again Tuesday with a possible increase in showers as a disturbance passes through the islands. Trades should rebound for the second half of the week.
Out on the waters, a small craft advisory has been posted for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island due to the stronger trades. East shore surf will be rough choppy due to the increasing winds. South shores will see some wave action as a small long-period south-southwest swell holds while north shores will remain generally flat.
