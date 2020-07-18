Former surfing world champion Derek Ho dies at age 55

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former World Champion Derek Ho has died, after a sudden and unexpected medical condition.
Loved ones tell us he suffered heart failure. The loss was an unexpected blow to the surfing community.
Ho became the first native Hawaiian to win a world title in 1993. And at age 55, he was still in top shape.
During the past season, he caught a wave at Pipeline so pristine that it was nominated for the wave of the winter award.
Ho was even invited to surf in a legends heat at The Eddie contest at Waimea Bay this past winter.
“I know Derek’s up in heaven and he’s in that happy place,” said Bret Marumoto, who worked as Ho’s shaper. “Just if everyone can somehow, when you paddle out in surf, think of Derek Ho. This is a hard one, he’s gonna be truly missed.”
We’re told despite the sudden nature of his illness, family members got a chance to say goodbye at Wahiawa General Hospital Friday.
