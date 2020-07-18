Flames engulf a vehicle at a Kapolei McDonald’s drive-thru

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car going through the McDonalds drive-thru at the Kapolei Shopping Center went up in flames Saturday morning.
The call for the vehicle fire came in just before 11:15 a.m.
Video sent into Hawaii News Now showed the older model Volkswagen van at the digital ordering screen. Flames quickly grew and engulfed the entire vehicle, sending thick black smoke into the air.
It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle, but so far, no major injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on scene within minutes and had the fire under control.
The awning over the order screen sustained some damage, but the main building of the restaurant remained in tact.
An exact cause isn’t yet known.
