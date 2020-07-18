City Mill says employee at Pearl City location tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A City Mill employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company.
In a news release issued Saturday, they said the state Department of Health notified the Human Resources office on Tuesday that an employee at the Pearl City location got a positive test result.
The company said they immediately followed up with steps according to protocol.
All employees were then notified, the Pearl City location was professionally disinfected and cleaned, and on-site testing commenced for employees.
“We are deeply committed to the safety of our customers and team members,” said Carol Ai May, Vice President of City Mill. “City Mill implemented, from the very beginning, cleaning and safe distancing protocols for our stores.”
Masks and face coverings are required for both employees and customers while at the store, and employees are given a thermal screening when they report to work.
Steven Ai, President and CEO also commented, “Our team members are our most valued asset and we have taken steps since the beginning of the pandemic to protect them while still remaining open as an Essential Retailer.
Ai added that the infected team member is reportedly recovering.
