65-year-old arrested in connection with Puna murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old Puna man was arrested for murder Thursday night following an argument in the driveway of his home that ended with someone dead.
Police identified the suspect as Isauro Garcia Madrigal.
Hawaii County police officers said they responded to Madrigal’s home on 37th Avenue in Orchidland about 8:30 p.m. to find him sitting just outside his fence.
He told officers that two men had entered his property and attacked him with a knife.
A short time later, police found a man’s body on the driveway. The victim appeared to have injuries to his head consistent with blunt force trauma.
Police say the case has been classified as a second-degree murder.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.