World Surf League cancels 2020 championship tour due to ongoing pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The World Surf League announced Friday it will cancel the 2020 World Championship Tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s tour never took off because the extensive travel schedule became virtually impossible to follow.
“While we firmly believe that surfing is amongst the sports best suited for competition to be held safely during the age of unresolved COVID, we have huge respect for the ongoing concerns of many in our community as the world works to resolve this,” WSL CEO Erik Logan said.
WSL also announced some changes to the 2021 tour, which is set to begin in late November.
“We’ll end the tour with something brand new and truly exciting with something called WSL finals, where over the year, we’re going to qualify five men and five women in a new one-day event where they will compete in the water for the World Championship,” Logan said.
The tour will kick off November 25, with the Shiseido Maui Pro for women. Then for the men, it kicks off with the Billabong Pipe Masters on Oahu on December 8.
But the league is also warning that the dates and events could change due to the pandemic.
Two-time champ John John Florence says he looks forward to competing in this “new era.”
