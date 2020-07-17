Trade winds build as we head into the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Aloha Friday! It sure was a muggy day as we experienced blazing heat at about 1 PM. On Maui, Kahului felt like 101 when you factor in the humidity and the heat index.
Another low level trough passes through the islands on Friday, which is associated with the remnants of Cristina with increasing our humidity levels. Higher pressure builds back in on Saturday allowing moderate to locally breezy trade winds to return.
Trade winds will strengthen from east to west on Saturday and will be locally breezy through Monday. A typical summertime weather pattern will focus rainfall along windward slopes, while spotty showers develop across leeward Big Island each afternoon. A decrease in trade winds and an increase in showers is possible Monday night through late next week, as a mid to upper level low passes near the islands.
Let’s talk surf! Moderate surf along east facing shores will subside a bit early next week despite strengthening trade winds, then build again by mid-week. Moderate surf along south facing shores will fade by mid- week. Surf will remain very small along north and west facing shores.
