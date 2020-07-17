State releases new details on modified quarantine rules for out-of-state college students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many as 8,000 out-of-state students are expected to attend university classes in Hawaii this fall and will be eligible for modified quarantine rules if they test negative for COVID-19 just before arriving in the islands or shortly afterward.
The state released new details on the rules Friday.
The modified quarantine is available to out-of-state college students on Oahu and Kauai, and essentially allows those who test negative for COVID-19 to participate in classes and other university-sanctioned activities. They are not allowed to use public transportation within 14 days of arriving in Hawaii. If they live off campus, they can walk, bike or use a private vehicle.
To qualify, students must show proof of a negative, state-approved COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arriving in the state or 48 hours after arrival.
Students will also need to pass daily health checks. They will also need to:
- Provide their university with a written statement indicating they had no fever, symptoms or exposure to any known cases of COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to travel;
- Travel with a face mask;
- Carry a copy of an official email from their university that explains their exemption status.
Students who do not meet these requirements are subject to university sanctions.
To see the complete rules and procedures, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.