Power outage closes Honolulu District Court building

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage Friday morning closed the building that houses the Honolulu District Court and some Circuit and Family Court divisions, the Hawaii State Judiciary said.
The power outage happened at Kauikeaouli Hale on Alakea Street, officials said.
Officials announced the closure around 9:45 a.m.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald said hearings canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled.
Anyone with general questions should call (808) 538-5629.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.