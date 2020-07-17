PODCAST: Stephanie Lum and the ‘Muthaship’ on sending kids back to school amidst COVID-19

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 17, 2020 at 1:26 PM HST - Updated July 17 at 1:43 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s no secret that classrooms across the state will look a lot different in Hawaii when kids head back to school in a couple weeks.

As parents receive their school’s reopening plans, the members of the ‘Muthaship’ ― Stephanie Lum, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane ― are joined by other Hawaii moms for a conversation about their thoughts and concerns heading into this new normal ― plus, they spill the beans on where they’re shopping for the best back to school deals.

