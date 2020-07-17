Park, fire station affected by 12-inch water main break in Pearl City

The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break in Pearl City. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | July 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM HST - Updated July 17 at 9:28 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break in Pearl City is affecting a park, fire station and several other residential customers on Friday, the Board of Water Supply said.

The 12-inch main is located near the intersection of Komo Mai Drive and Kaahumanu Street.

BWS said Fire Station 38 is impacted, but firefighters still have access to an emergency supply of water.

Portions of the Waiau District Park are also affected. Only about four to seven customers are without water or experiencing low water pressure at this time.

Crews have closed off the westbound lane of Komo Mai Drive in front of the fire station. However, fire trucks will still have access.

