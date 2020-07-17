Open House: Waikiki Apartment and Duplex Hawaii Kai Home

First up, a look at one of the best priced units on the market right now! This one's located at Eaton Square in the heart of Waikiki. This high rise is almost entirely 1-bedroom apartments, along with some studios. Eaton Square offers some nice mountain and ocean views -- despite being set inland two blocks. The rooftop pavilion also provides everyone with gorgeous views. The building is also near a major bank, supermarket, post office, and restaurants. Security includes an intercom, locked lobby, and a private guard.