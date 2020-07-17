7 nursing home patients with COVID-19 transferred to hospitals amid staff concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven residents at Pearl City Nursing Home who have tested positive for COVID-19 were taken to hospitals Friday after staff said they were afraid to work with them.
The facility is also conducting facility-wide testing.
Dr. Scott Miscovich, who is overseeing testing at the home, called the situation a crisis and said it underscores the need for a closer look at how to handle COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities.
“Nursing homes are not equipped to act as intensive care units or quarantine units,” he said.
“You cannot have these people stay in the room. As we’ve seen, when these people are in the room, their roommates get it. People around them get it. it’s not like there’s a bunch of extra beds.”
Miscovich says all seven of the home’s COVID-19 patients were taken to different hospitals because of safety concerns from the facility’s employees.
“They don’t know how to deal with it,” he said.
“They’re not necessarily trained how to deal with it. in this facility, and just like other facilities, their coworkers that work on that floor are the ones that are positive. So there’s fear.”
The nursing home has instituted mandatory mass testing for all residents and staff, which amounts to just under 400 tests. So far, three employees have also tested positive.
It’s not known at this time if the positive cases have already spread.
State Health Director Bruce Anderson added that it’s too early to tell what else will develop at the nursing home, but says Hawaii has minimized outbreaks at senior living facilities so far.
“In any setting where you have lots of people together, you have staff servicing individuals, you have a high-risk situation and of course, many people in nursing homes are all fragile and they have underlying health conditions, which make them more vulnerable to infection,” he said.
Hawaii has seen a number of other COVID-19 cases at care homes.
Meanwhile, Miscovich says another wave of facility-wide testing at the Pearl City nursing home will be conducted next week.
