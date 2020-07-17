New Hawaii-based delivery service will bring local favorites right to your door

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As daily COVID-19 counts continue to hit double digits, a new homegrown grocery and takeout delivery service is connecting Hawaii customers with local favorites.
“Especially given the situation right now. COVID cases are on the rise. I think we’re a service for everybody,” said Eric Chu, co-founder of Panda General Store.
PGS launched its website in April.
Shopping is simple. Customers select from a growing number of items supplied by local food producers and distributors.
"We offer quite an extensive list of stuff," Chu said. "We have Ham Produce, Mari's Gardens, La Tour, Redondo's, Sun Noodle. And we're constantly adding on more."
The company packs the goods and then delivers them anywhere on Oahu. Same-day deliveries are free for orders over $50, and about $10 for orders that are less than that.
“The ability to order online, have it tracked, and then arrive at our doorstep -- you can’t beat the convenience,” customer Dat Vo said.
Chu, Andrew Tran and Evan Asato started the store after the state's economic downturn affected their own careers.
“I believe their jobs effectively went to zero during the lock down. My other business, EC Marketing, experienced an 80% drop in revenue,” Chu said.
The three used their savings to start Panda General Store.
Sales are growing thanks to social media and word-of-mouth recommendations.
"So far it's been really positive. We're selling anywhere between 30 to 40 orders a day," Chu said.
