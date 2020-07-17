New COVID-19 fatality pushes state’s death toll from the virus to 23

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly Oahu man diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, becoming the state’s 23rd coronavirus-related fatality, authorities confirmed.
Hawaii Emergency Management officials offered their condolences after reporting the death Friday, and urged residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Sources told HNN the man had some underlying health conditions and was isolating at home.
The death comes as the state continues to see an elevated level of community spread, which has triggered clusters at several care homes, gyms and following gatherings.
The state reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total number of cases statewide to 1,334. Officials said 21 of the new cases are on Oahu, while the remaining two are on the Big Island.
Meanwhile, there are 39 coronavirus patients hospitalized statewide.
Of those, six are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.
In addition:
- 139 have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic.
- Of all those who have tested positive, 994 people have been released from isolation.
- There have been more than 102,000 people tested for the virus in Hawaii.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 1,025
- Released from isolation: 735
- Required hospitalization: 107
- Deaths: 16
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 120
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 41
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 109
- Released from isolation: 98
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 22
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 3
