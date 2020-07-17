Handi-Van operator tests positive for COVID-19, city officials say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another public transit operator on Oahu has tested positive for coronavirus, city officials said Friday.
A spokesperson for Oahu Transit Services says a TheHandi-Van operator who worked on Monday notified supervisors that evening that a member of their household had tested positive for COVID-10.
The operator was not experiencing symptoms during their shift that day, but received a test on Wednesday. That test returned with a positive result on Thursday evening.
City officials say Oahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van, conducted internal contact tracing and determined that the operator did not have any prolonged close contact with passengers or fellow employees during their shift.
Passengers who rode with the COVID-positive operator have been notified, and their contact information has been passed along to the Department of Health for further contact tracing.
The Handi-Van that was driven by the operator has been ‘thoroughly disinfected and cleaned,' the city says. Riders are still required to wear a face mask while onboard, and buses and vans are treated with disinfectant on a daily basis.
This story will be updated.
