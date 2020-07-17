5 friends embark on trek around Oahu to raise awareness about racism

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of friends is hiking the perimeter of Oahu to raise money for a good cause.
They’re calling it: A Trek for Racial Resilience.
The group set off on their journey Friday morning, starting at a Starbucks near Pearl Harbor Hickam.
Over the next five days, they’ll walk about 130 miles around the island.
They’re hoping to raise money for an organization called The Conscious Kid. That group donates children’s’ books about racism and activism to schools across the country.
So far, the friends have raised about $2,500 on their GoFundMe page. Their goal is $5,000.
You can follow their journey on Facebook and even join them if you want.
