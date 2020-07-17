Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trades will bring a few showers to windward Friday morning, with sea breezes allowing for scattered shower development in leeward and interior areas Friday afternoon. The trades will strengthen from east to west across the island chain Friday night and Saturday, bringing more typical trade wind weather featuring windward showers and the stray leeward spillover. This typical trade wind pattern will hold through Monday, with moderate to breezy trades and mainly windward showers. A disturbance will bring an increase in trade wind showers Monday night through the middle of next week, with trade winds expected to ease back into the light to moderate range during this time.