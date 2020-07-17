Feds: Alleged crime boss spent far more than he earned from legitimate business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From 2010 to 2017, the alleged ringleader of a massive organized crime group spent more than $15 million to fund a lavish lifestyle that included luxury homes, sports cars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in art work and jewelry, court documents say.
In a legal memo seeking to detain Michael Miske, federal prosecutors said that most of the money came from Miske’s criminal activities and not his legitimate business, Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control.
“This is the first of its kind where prominent legitimate businesses were (accused of being) used as fronts to cover illegal activity,” said investigative reporter and blogger Ian Lind.
Documents reviewed by Hawaii News Now show Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control had $8.5 million in revenues in 2017 and a net profit of $2.5 million.
They also show that Miske earned $281,000 that year -- or far less than what the Feds said he was spending.
According to federal prosecutors, Miske used the $15 million buy a number of luxury items, including:
- His Portlock home, now worth $7 million;
- A 2017 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, for which he paid $219,000;
- And $200,000 for luxury watches, jewelry and art.
Lind, who has been tracking Miske’s exploits for years, said the Teamster union member has come a long way from his early days as small-time hood.
Lind said Miske served some jail time in the 1990s after he was convicted for dragging a police officer during a traffic stop.
He also faces pending criminal charges for attacking customers at his M nightclub several years ago.
And then there’s his political influence ― like the time he put Christmas lights on a Hawaii Kai tree in memory of his late son.
“To do that, he got the city to go through extraordinary lengths to accommodate him, over the protests of the parks department,” Lind said.
“This wasn’t your typical kind of stereotypical goon. This is a guy who was socially adept and had a lot of contacts and a lot of clout.”
Miske’s attorney, Tommy Otake, said that despite prosecutors’ efforts to paint his client as “public enemy no. 1,” his client is a legitimate businessman.
“To suggest this is some kind of sham business is ridiculous and defies common sense logic,” Otake said.
While Kamaiana Termite was one of Miske’s legitimate companies, federal authorities said it also served as the headquarters for his criminal ventures.
They said his associates conducted drug deals out of the building.
The feds also alleged that they threatened customers and competitors who complained about the company’s service and business tactics.
“As far back as 2003, one of his business competitors was alleging that Miske threatened to slit his termite fumigation tents and release poisonous vapors into neighborhoods,” said longtime investigative reporter Jim Dooley.
“The man had been building up a reputation for a number of years for being a fairly ruthless individual.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.