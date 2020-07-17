Consolidated Theatres offers new way to go to the movies while avoiding crowds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Movie theaters were given the green light to reopen on June 19, but many chose not to open their doors on that date.
Consolidated Theatres closed to the public early this spring and just recently announced a plan to let moviegoers back in.
On July 16, the company began offering private 'VIP Screenings' where smaller groups can book a movie or gaming experience at one of their three location and have the whole venue to themselves.
“Guests are invited to have Hogwarts to themselves and to get immersed in the ultimate gaming action—all in an environment where the view is unparalleled and safety is the highest priority,” said Consolidated Theatres marketing coordinator Kyler Kokubun.
“While we are looking forward to sharing our public reopening date soon that will align with the theatrical opening of exciting new releases, we are delighted to offer new private events in the interim that deliver the ultimate in big screen entertainment.”
Those private movie screenings begin at $250 for a maximum of 30 people and can include a concessions package for an additional charge per person.
For gamers, the cost to rent out an entire screen is $200 for two hours with a maximum of 10 guests.
