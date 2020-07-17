Bishop Museum exhibit explores Hawaii’s musical contributions to the world

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sounds of ukulele and guitar riffs can be heard in Bishop Museum’s newest exhibit that is set to open this weekend.
“Kaula Piko: The Source of Strings” explores Hawaii’s musical contributions throughout the years.
“This exhibition traces the origins of the most famous guitars to the Kingdom of Hawaii and a generation of royal Hawaiian contributors who took Hawaiian music to every corner of the globe and influenced popular culture in many ways that people maybe haven’t appreciated,” said co-curator Kilin Reece. “We hope this exhibition raises some questions and inspires people to take a closer look.”
The exhibit features rare and historical instruments associated with Hawaii’s most influential figures from Hawaii and beyond, ranging from King David Kalakaua to Mekia Kealaka’i to Johnny Cash.
A large screen on one wall of the Long Gallery will showcase film clips of performers along with interviews and musical instruction clips.
Visitors can also try their hand at a steel lap guitar at an interactive station.
And don’t worry, museum staff will disinfect it. There is also hand sanitizer on the station.
Exhibit Designer Mike Wilson said that the exhibit is geared for “a professional musician who spent their life studying Hawaiian music.”
“This show will speak to them volumes, but it’s also geared for a 7-year-old who doesn’t even speak English,” said Wilson. “So no matter what level you approach it, you can get something out of it.”
The exhibit runs from July 18 to Jan. 31 in the J.M. Long Gallery. If you are interested, make sure to reserve tickets in advance as the museum is limiting only 500 guests each day.
For more information, visit www.BishopMuseum.org.
