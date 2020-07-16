Prison sentence handed down to former HPD officer guilty in civil rights case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former HPD officer who admitted to forcing a homeless man to lick a urinal received his sentence Wednesday.
John Rabago was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded guilty last year to depriving Sam Ingalls of his civil rights in the 2018 incident near Keeaumoku.
The 44-year-old was let go from the force after the incident.
Another officer, Reginald Ramones, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of failing to report the abuse.
Judge Leslie Kobayashi said Rabago took an oath to protect and defend, but instead took advantage of someone who was poor.
“The defendant’s egregious conduct in this case is out-of-step with the tremendous work performed by police officers every day in Honolulu,” U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said.
Rabago says he’s not proud he did it and has since apologized to the victim.
