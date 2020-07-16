Police arrest 2 on Kauai for allegedly violating quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested two men on Kauai this week for allegedly violating the state’s 14-day quarantine.
On Tuesday, officers arrested 51-year-old John Shiffler, of Utah, at the Lihue Airport.
Authorities said he arrived on a direct Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.
The following day, police arrested 40-year-old Andrew Denny, of Wailua. He reportedly spent a month in Florida — a hotspot for the coronavirus — and other parts of the mainland before returning to Kauai on July 4.
Both men were taken to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation and are being held on $1,000 bail.
So far, Kauai police have arrested 46 people accused of violating the mandate.
