Police arrest 2 on Kauai for allegedly violating quarantine
Andrew Denny (left) and John Shiffler (right) (Source: Kauai Police Department)
July 16, 2020 at 9:48 AM HST - Updated July 16 at 10:04 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested two men on Kauai this week for allegedly violating the state’s 14-day quarantine.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 51-year-old John Shiffler, of Utah, at the Lihue Airport.

Authorities said he arrived on a direct Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

The following day, police arrested 40-year-old Andrew Denny, of Wailua. He reportedly spent a month in Florida — a hotspot for the coronavirus — and other parts of the mainland before returning to Kauai on July 4.

Both men were taken to Wilcox Hospital for a medical evaluation and are being held on $1,000 bail.

So far, Kauai police have arrested 46 people accused of violating the mandate.

