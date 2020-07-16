PAC targets Amemiya in campaign mailer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attack mailer against Honolulu mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya has landed in Oahu mailboxes.
The mailer comes from a political action committee that opposes Amemiya, saying he’s part of a “dynasty” that includes former Honolulu mayor Mufi Hannemann, incumbent Kirk Caldwell and city managing director Roy Amemiya, who’s the candidate’s cousin.
The flyer features a photo of Amemiya with the caption, “Who is this person?”
It claims that he was on the police commission when it picked Louis Kealoha as police chief in 2009.
It also claims Amemiya illegally purchased an apartment meant for low-income buyers at the 801 South Street condominiums.
“All this is designed to do is for voters to say, ‘you know, I’m not sure I can support Amemiya, I’ll suppose somebody else this round,‘” said Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore.
The PAC Aloha ‘Aina ‘Oia’i’o sent the mailer, which states that it was not approved or authorized by any candidate.
Lokahi Cuban said he formed the PAC to show Amemiya’s clear links to what he called “the corruption of the Caldwell and Hannemann administrations.”
Cuban said via email, “From TMT to Sherwood Forest to the Kahuku Wind Farms to the failing rail project, former Mayor Mufi Hannemann, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and city managing fdirector Roy Amemiya ... were dishonest.”
Cuban is also a former campaign volunteer for mayoral candidate Colleen Hanabusa. Hanabusa issued a statement, saying, “I have no affiliation with that organization,, no knowledge of its activities and haven’t had any recent contact with Mr. Cuban.”
The PAC sent out a revised flyer, as the original was inaccurate. Amemiya left the police commission before it picked Kealoha, something he said in his HNN “Job Interview” segment a few weeks ago.
“When I served on the commission, Chief Kealoha wasn’t the chief, and I wasn’t involved in the selection of Chief Kealoha,” said Amemiya.
Amemiya and his campaign didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment for this story. But his campaign web site says he and his wife purchased a market-priced unit at 801 South Street for their son, and are currently renting it out while he is in college.
As for the link with the previous administrations, that’s something Moore said Amemiya can’t avoid.
“This attack flyer, while I think it’s unfair in many ways, I think it will draw attention to the fact that he’s really not an outsider in this race, in local politics,” said Moore.
The PAC already has a television ad that is ready to hit the airwaves on Thursday.
