19 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii, pushing statewide total to 1,311

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii saw 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,311.
Sixteen of the new cases are on Oahu, while are pending assignment.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said while the number is lower than it has been in recent days, residents should know coronavirus is spreading in the community and remains a risk.
“We need to be careful,” Caldwell said.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- The death toll from the virus stands at 22.
- 975 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- So far, 138 people in Hawaii have required hospitalization.
- More than 99,000 people in Hawaii have been tested for COVID-19.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 1,002
- Released from isolation: 717
- Required hospitalization: 106
- Deaths: 15
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 120
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 41
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 107
- Released from isolation: 97
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 21
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 3
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.