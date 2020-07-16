Kauai authorities identify 2 people who died in separate incidents at Kalalau

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Kauai have identified two people who recently died after trips to the island’s Na Pali coast on the islands North Shore.
They said Andrew Jardine, 41, was hiking his way to Hanakapiai Beach on June 28 when he collapsed about 200 yards from Ke’e Beach.
Firefighters performed CPR, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Police say there were no signs of foul play.
And just two days prior to that, a woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from Kalalau Valley Stream.
Authorities identified her as 32-year-old Amber Phillips. The Kalihiwai woman was found near the stream on June 26.
An autopsy revealed that she might have drowned after falling.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.