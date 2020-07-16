Kapolei eateries to residents: If you love us, please make a pledge to help us stay afloat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kapolei eateries are asking residents for help to stay afloat.
From now until the end of the month, they’re asking people to take the “Eat. Love. Kapolei” pledge ― a promise to frequent Kapolei eateries to ensure they make it through these challenging times.
The initiative was launched by the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce and Howzit Kapolei.
Those who take the pledge commit to helping restaurants keep their doors open by eating dine-in or takeout at West Oahu restaurants at least eight times between now and July 31.
They’re also asking those who do to share it in social media with the hashtag #eatlovekapolei.
Those who complete the pledge will be entered to win a $200 gift card to a favorite eatery.
“In the midst of this crisis I am so proud of our West Oahu community and what we’ve already done to support our area restaurants, many of which are small businesses, but I know we can do more,” said Kiran Polk, executive director of the Kapolei Chamber of Commerce.
“These restaurants are hurting and struggling. On the west side, we know how to come together as a community to support each other. We love to eat and in these challenging times we will eat to love on our restaurant scene.”
To take the pledge, head to HowzitKapolei.com.
