Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa donates $15,000 to Iolani Palace

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawanakoa has given Iolani Palace ― which has struggled amid the COVID-19 shutdown ― $15,000 to help cover expenses.
Friends of Iolani Palace Executive Director Paula Akana said the money will pay for the cultural site’s monster air conditioning bill, which averages about $15,000 a month.
“The Princess has been our largest benefactor over the years and we can’t mahalo her enough for her continued generosity, especially during these challenging times,” she said, in a news release.
“Our electric bill is one of our largest expenses each month, since the Palace’s HVAC systems need to run 24/7 in order to preserve and protect the precious pieces of history housed within her.”
Last month, Iolani Palace reopened with limited hours and strict social distancing rules in place.
At the time, Akana pleaded with residents to consider a visit.
“The palace is in trouble,” she said, adding the palace incurred more than $600,000 in losses during the pandemic. “We’re hurting badly.”
