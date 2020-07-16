Forecast: Lighter winds to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually trend down today into Saturday.
Lighter winds combined with increasing moisture will translate to warm and humid conditions through this time.
Although most of the shower coverage will focus over windward and mountain locations, some leeward showers will be expected, especially where afternoon sea breezes develop.
A return of breezy trade winds and drier conditions is anticipated Sunday into next week.
No significant swells are expected into the middle of next week.
Small south and southeast swell energy will continue to produce small background surf along south-facing shores through Friday.
A small, long-period south-southwest swell may cause a slight bump in surf heights along south-facing shores this weekend.
The weakening trade winds will cause surf to decline along east-facing shores through Friday. A slight increase in surf along east-facing shores is expected later this weekend as the trade winds strengthen.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.