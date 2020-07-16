Federal indictment details alleged crimes against Hawaii businessman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The grand jury indictment unsealed Wednesday offered details into the alleged crimes of businessman Michael Miske, who is accused of leading a wide-ranging criminal scheme that relied on murder, murder for hire, extortion, and kidnapping.
The 42-page indictment also accused Miske’s gang of drug trafficking, bank fraud and robbery.
“The charges and arrests today strike a blow to organized crime in Hawaii,” said Kenji Price, U.S. Attorney for Hawaii.
“These arrests are part of a sprawling federal investigation into the activities of an organized crime group that has wrecked havoc on our community for years.”
The indictment alleged that Miske and his associates organized the murder of Jonathan Fraser in 2016. Fraser was a friend of Miske’s son.
“Mr. Miske went so far as to buy a Boston Whaler boat that could be used to dump Fraser’s body after he was kidnapped and killed,” Price said.
But Thomas Otake, Miske’s attorney, said his client is not guilty.
“Mr. Miske has been a longtime legitimate business owner in this town,” Otake said.
“There’s an old saying that you can indict a ham sandwich. What that means is the grand jury is so one sided, you don’t get the other side of it.”
Because the murder, murder-for-hire and kidnapping charges were part of the alleged racketeering scheme, Price said Miske could face the death penalty if convicted of those counts.
“I want to make it clear that the Attorney General of the United States and only the Attorney General will decide whether the government will actually pursue the death penalty in this case,” he said.
Otake said it’s “beyond troubling” that prosecutors are invoking the possibility of the death penalty.
“People of our state have decided we do not impose the death penalty here in the state,” he said.
Along with murder and murder for hire charges, the feds alleged that Miske and his associates used chemical weapons by dumping toxic substances in two rival night clubs in March 2017.
They also alleged that they kidnapped a business associate and extorted rivals that competed with his legitimate company, Kamaiana Termite and Pest Control.
“Specifically, members of the Miske Enterprises would use violence and the threat of violence to silence Kamaina Termites’ customers and business competitors and even government regulators,” Price said.
Because this is a racketeering conspiracy case, the feds will seek to seize Miske’s properties in Hawaii.
That includes his Portlock residence, which was raided by the feds, and his homes in Kailua and Hawaii Kai.
