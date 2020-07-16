2 employees at Hawaii Kai Safeway have tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two employees at Safeway in Hawaii Kai have tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.
One of the individuals last worked on June 29. The other last worked on July 5.
“We have reaffirmed with all associates that they need to wash hands, disinfect check stands every hour, and practice social distancing,” said Safeway Director Wendy Gutshall.
Anyone who may have been in close contact with the workers is being asked to quarantine.
“We have also reminded workers that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and call their healthcare provider,” said Gutshall.
The Hawaii Kai store will remain open and says it is sanitizing regularly.
