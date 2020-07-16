Dan Ige loses his UFC main event debut in Fight Night 172

Ige v Kattar (Source: Twitter/@ufc)
By Kyle Chinen | July 15, 2020 at 7:23 PM HST - Updated July 15 at 7:24 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trouble in paradise — Dan Ige loses his main event debut to Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision on fight island.

It was a close back and forth bout between the two fighters, but in the end, Ige could not get ahead of Kattar in UFC fight night 172.

This breaks a 6-fight win streak for the Haleiwa native, who now moves to 14-3 overall in the UFC.

After going the distance, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 unanimously to Kattar.

It has been rough waters on fight island for Hawaii — now 0-3 in Abu Dhabi — on Saturday, both Max Holloway and Martin Day lost their bouts in UFC 251.

