Dan Ige loses his UFC main event debut in Fight Night 172

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trouble in paradise — Dan Ige loses his main event debut to Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision on fight island.
It was a close back and forth bout between the two fighters, but in the end, Ige could not get ahead of Kattar in UFC fight night 172.
This breaks a 6-fight win streak for the Haleiwa native, who now moves to 14-3 overall in the UFC.
After going the distance, the judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 unanimously to Kattar.
It has been rough waters on fight island for Hawaii — now 0-3 in Abu Dhabi — on Saturday, both Max Holloway and Martin Day lost their bouts in UFC 251.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.