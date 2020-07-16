Coffee with a Candidate: Nicholas Love, Republican Candidate for Congress

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nicholas Love currently lives in Wailuku, Maui where he serves in the Air National Guard as a Chaplain, works with a local nonprofit with the purpose of fighting human trafficking, and is an associate pastor at a church.
Love is a Republican and says he has the knowledge and skills necessary to reach across the aisle for bipartisan collaboration that will actually accomplish goals.
Here are some of the questions from our interview:
- Tell us why you decided to run for Congress.
My wife and I are both Christian, and a few months back we both felt that God was calling us to stepping forth into a seat, or to run for a Congressional seat. Let me back up real quick - the idea of a calling isn’t necessarily for us to win or loose, but is for us to actually grow and understand the community around us.
- How are you as a spiritual leader guiding people through this pandemic?
It’s been great, because some people use me as a resource, some people don’t. It’s been awesome walking alongside young men and women and just processing life with them, giving them spiritual guidance, and also constructive criticism and great feedback so they can grow where they’re planted.
