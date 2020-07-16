Camera captures bug tent burglars breaking into East Oahu home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cameras captured two thieves breaking into an East Oahu home that was being fumigated for termites. The homeowner says they were looking for paperwork: bank statements, credit card bills, anything with personal information on it.
The victim who didn’t want to be identified told HNN within 3 hours of the break-in the crooks had already tried to open credit cards in his name.
It happened June 16 about 3:00 a.m.
He says the suspects sliced open the tent in three places, airing out the poison before ransacking his house.
The suspects can be seen on surveillance video -- captured by a doorbell camera, creeping around the front door of the Maunalani Heights home.
“We had just purchased it because our door doesn’t have a peephole,” he said. “We didn’t think we were going to use it for this.”
He and his family were spending the night away while their home was being tented for termites.
“When we woke up my wife saw it,” he said.
Surveillance video of the burglary had been delivered straight to their smart phone.
The homeowner said, “It looks like he went through one of the windows to get into the house.”
The timestamp on the recording shows the thieves were at the home close to an hour. At one point, it appears the suspect actually saw the camera but wasn’t deterred.
“Boxes were on the ground. Dressers were overturned,” the victim said.
They got away with a credit card, some camera equipment and a backpack full of bills, statements and other documents.
The homeowner says over the past month crooks have tried to open ten credit cards in he and his wife’s name. They also got a Verizon bill for a phone they don’t have.
“Just the anxiety. Looking at the mail. Like what else do I have to call and cancel,” he said. “Hopefully it will end soon.”
HPD says it’s investigating a similar crime that happened in May in the Niu Valley area. No arrests have been made in that case.
Police say the best way to prevent this type of burglary is to install a home alarm and or window security clips, ask neighbors to check on the home daily, remove or further secure valuables and documents containing personal information and hire a reputable company.
If you recognize either of the suspects call Honolulu police.
