Amazon buys 14-acre property in Sand Island for ... well, it won’t say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big name in tech is now a landowner in Honolulu.
Amazon has confirmed it purchased a 14.5-acre property at 2101 Auiki St. for an undisclosed amount.
The seller, vehicle distributor Servco Pacific, said it plans to reinvest the proceeds in “new larger facilities outside of Honolulu’s urban core.”
Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “constantly exploring new location and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve communities.”
So what does it plan to do with the land? Amazon isn’t saying.
“This land purchase in Honolulu provides us with the flexibility to respond to our future network needs, and we’re excited to bring additional opportunities for the local community when plans develop further,” the company spokesperson said. “We don’t have any additional news to share at this time, but stay tuned for more information.”
Servco put the Sand Island industrial property on the market in January.
