Who is Mike Miske? One thing he’s not is a stranger to law enforcement

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before his arrest Wednesday in connection with a 22-count indictment that alleges he ran an organized criminal group connected to a long list of violent crimes, Mike Miske wasn’t exactly a stranger to Honolulu law enforcement.
Miske is a convicted felon who has been behind bars multiple times.
In fact, he’s been convicted 11 times and has six felonies on his record.
In 2013, police arrested him for assault ― twice.
He was accused of smashing a champagne bottle over an NFL Pro Bowl player’s head at the M nightclub.
A month earlier, a man and woman said Miske assaulted them during a fight with a large group of people.
Charges in both of those cases were eventually dropped.
Miske’s reach in the community is also extensive. In addition to Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control, Miske also owns:
- Oahu Termite & Pest Control, Inc.
- Kama’aina Holdings LLC
- Hawaii Partners, LLP
- Kamaaina Plumbing and Home Renovations....
- Kamaaina Energy LLC, formerly Kamaaina Solar Solutions
- Makana Pacific Development
- and Encore Nightclub, formerly M Nightclub
