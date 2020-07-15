What’s a hotel stay look like during a pandemic? For one, masks are in the welcome kit.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a few days ago, Hawaii’s hotels were gearing up for the reopening of tourism on Aug. 1.
But with the quarantine restrictions extended another month, businesses that depend on the visitor industry will have to hold on for a little longer.
“To be honest, it’s been a challenge,” said Aston Waikiki Beach Tower general manager Patrick Kozuma. “We were coming off a real busy time before this thing hit and business kind of just dropped.”
As the coronavirus pandemic puts a chokehold on Hawaii’s tourism economy, the Aston Waikiki Beach Tower has spent the last several months implementing full-scale safety measures.
In addition to the snacks and bottled water being swapped out for face masks and hand sanitizer in the guest welcome kit, the hotel has adopted a comprehensive protocol that includes temperature screenings, disinfecting room keys, social distancing in common areas, and filters in the air conditioning systems.
“We’ve really tried to take into account every touch point, every point of interaction with our staff or our facility to ensure the safety of our guests,” said Lesli Reynolds, Aqua Aston Hospitality senior vice president.
One of those guests is Frederick Cheng, who arrived to Hawaii from Singapore in April. He spent his 14-day out-of-state traveler quarantine at the hotel and has been there since.
“When you see everything been thought through, I think it definitely makes you feel safer,” Cheng said. “Also, not that it’s just been thought through, but that it’s also followed on a general basis.”
Cheng practically has the place to himself with occupancy down to single digits. That alarming figure is a microcosm of the entire visitor industry as the Hawaii Tourism Authority says arrivals are down 99%.
After Gov. David Ige’s latest decision to extend traveler restrictions, hotels will have to wait a month and a half for the state to truly reopen its doors.
“We were disappointed, but understandably, the safety and concern of at least the residents and us and everybody else versus accepting visitors is the highest priority,” Kozuma said. “We just got to wait, hopefully, wait it out and hopefully September 1 comes and we’ll be able to accept visitors again.”
Aston executives say that when that time comes there are no plans to institute limits on room occupancy.
