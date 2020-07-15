For Oahu mom, indictment of alleged organized crime leader offers hope for justice

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities alleged Wednesday what Johnathan Fraser’s family had long suspected: That their loved one had been murdered.
“I knew that my son didn’t just fall out the face of the earth and disappear. I knew he didn’t have mental problems. I knew that someone took him,” said Shelly Miguel, Fraser’s mom.
In an indictment, federal prosecutors said Fraser was among Mike Miske’s victims.
The well-known Honolulu businessman was named along with 10 others in a 22-count indictment, in which authorities alleged he ran an organized crime group.
The indictment also connects Miske to Fraser’s murder.
Fraser was in a car crash in November 2015 that killed Miske’s son, Caleb.
In 2016, Fraser went missing and the indictment alleges that Miske conspired to kidnap Fraser and then paid associates to have him killed.
“I prayed for your son, not just mine, but yours too. You should have joined me in the chapel and prayed for our boys too instead of plotting to murder and actually murdering mine,” Miguel said.
Miguel said she relieved to know justice may finally happen.
“I’m happy that people are being held accountable,” she said. “But at the same time, it breaks my heart as a mother to know that my son won’t walk through my door and that they murdered him for nothing.”
Miguel added that while she’s happy with the indictment, she wants Miske to admit to the charges.
“You not only broke my heart, but you broke Caleb’s heart too. I hope you have a lot of time to think about what you’ve done.”
