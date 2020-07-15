Hawaii reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,292

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | July 15, 2020 at 12:03 PM HST - Updated July 15 at 12:07 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,292.

Twenty-seven of the new infections are on Oahu. The remaining two were on the Big Island.

One case was removed from the total following new information.

It’s the latest double-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, and comes as the mayor seeks to crack down on bars and nightclubs not following mask and social distancing rules.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:

  • The death toll from the virus stands at 22.
  • 951 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
  • So far, 137 people in Hawaii have required hospitalization.

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:

OAHU

  • Total cases: 986
  • Released from isolation: 694
  • Required hospitalization: 105
  • Deaths: 15

MAUI COUNTY

  • Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
  • Released from isolation: 120
  • Required hospitalization: 25
  • Deaths: 6

KAUAI

  • Total cases: 43
  • Released from isolation: 41
  • Required hospitalization: 1
  • Deaths: 0

BIG ISLAND

  • Total cases: 107
  • Released from isolation: 96
  • Required hospitalization: 4
  • Deaths: 0

UNASSIGNED

  • Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 21
  • Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
  • Pending assignment to county: 0

