Hawaii reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 1,292

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,292.
Twenty-seven of the new infections are on Oahu. The remaining two were on the Big Island.
One case was removed from the total following new information.
It’s the latest double-digit increase in new COVID-19 infections in Hawaii, and comes as the mayor seeks to crack down on bars and nightclubs not following mask and social distancing rules.
Meanwhile, the state Health Department also reported:
- The death toll from the virus stands at 22.
- 951 people in Hawaii diagnosed with COVID-19 have been released from isolation.
- So far, 137 people in Hawaii have required hospitalization.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of confirmed positives:
OAHU
- Total cases: 986
- Released from isolation: 694
- Required hospitalization: 105
- Deaths: 15
MAUI COUNTY
- Total cases: 135 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Released from isolation: 120
- Required hospitalization: 25
- Deaths: 6
KAUAI
- Total cases: 43
- Released from isolation: 41
- Required hospitalization: 1
- Deaths: 0
BIG ISLAND
- Total cases: 107
- Released from isolation: 96
- Required hospitalization: 4
- Deaths: 0
UNASSIGNED
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 21
- Hawaii residents who have died out-of-state: 1
- Pending assignment to county: 0
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.