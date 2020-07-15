Forecast: Slower winds with drier conditions taking over

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gradually decreasing trade winds are in the forecast for the rest of this week. Enhanced shower activity this morning will also decrease in coverage over the next few days. Another low level disturbance moves into from the east on Friday bringing another round of enhanced rain showers. Stronger trade winds return from Saturday into the first half of next week as high pressure builds in from the north.
Overall, no significant swells are expected through the forecast period. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores over the next several days. A small south-southwest swell is possible over the weekend. East facing shores will continue to experience small to moderate short period surf produced by the trade winds locally and upstream of the state. An increase is expected over the weekend as the breezy trade winds return. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the period.
