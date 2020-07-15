FBI carries out massive operation on Oahu to arrest businessman accused of murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI carried out a massive operation across parts of Oahu on Wednesday morning to arrest a Hawaii businessman accused of murder.
The FBI flew in dozens of agents for this operation, including a SWAT team from Quantico, Virginia, sources told Hawaii News Now.
Several locations were hit, including a home in Kailua, where businessman Mike Miske was arrested on a warrant for multiple charges that includes murder.
Miske was seen being put into a car heading to the federal detention center.
This stems from case involving missing man Jonathan Fraser, who was in a car accident with Miske's son, Caleb Miske.
Caleb died of his injuries in March of 2016. Fraser recovered but went missing in July of 2016.
The FBI is not confirming these raids are the result of that investigation or who they arrested, but sources say this is the result of a grand jury indictment.
This story will be updated.
