Coffee with a Candidate: Bud Stonebraker, Candidate for Honolulu Mayor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bud Stonebraker says he is running for Honolulu Mayor to bring common sense back to government, end the lockdown and reopen the economy.
He says Hawaii’s economy is in free fall and the city, without change, will soon run out of money and possibly collapse.
Here are some of the questions he took on in our interview:
- What’s the first thing you would do if elected?
I would focus our attention on the Department of Planning and Permitting. We need to restructure that so people can get their permits. So they can do their renovations, their add-ons, whatever they need. Right after that I would look at the Department of Transportation Services, so we can start fixing our roads.
- What do you make of Gov. Ige’s new decision to push back the pre-testing travel program and continue on with the quarantine?
It makes my heart heavy - that’s what it does. People or suffering. Our economy is being effectively strangled.
