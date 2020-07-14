Winds are slowing down as we track the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Cristina

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) -Good Tuesday evening! Expect a gradual decreasing trend in the trade winds through the week. In the short term, enhanced shower activity will continue across all islands as both an upper trough and a lower level disturbance will combine forces to increase shower coverage. The highest coverage for showers will develop along the windward and mountain slopes of each island with more isolated to scattered shower coverage over leeward areas, especially in the overnight and early morning hours. Drying trends are expected from Wednesday into Thursday. Another low level trough passes through the islands on Friday, which is associated with the remnants of Cristina with increasing shower trends coming our way again on Sunday. Higher pressure builds back in on Saturday allowing moderate to locally breezy trade winds to return.
By Friday, we will have to see how close he remnants of Cristina gets to the islands. By the end of the week it is projected to be between us and an area of high pressure that could mean an uptick in showers plus slower winds.
Over the Eastern Pacific, we were tracking tropical depression 6E. It is dissipating right now, meaning no big threat!
Let’s talk surf! There will be a series of small southerly swells over the next several days that will keep south shore surf near of just above background levels. A slightly larger long period south swell may fill in Friday and Saturday. East facing shores will continue to experience short period choppy surf produced by the trade winds. A small but slightly longer period east swell produced from former tropical cyclone Cristina, may provide a slight uptick in surf heights during the late Tuesday through Thursday time frame. No other significant swells are expected. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores over the next several days. A small south-southwest swell is possible over the weekend. East facing shores will continue to experience small short period surf produced by the trade winds locally and upstream of the state. An increase is expected over the weekend as the breezy trade winds return. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the period.
Winds will remain on the lighter side for the next several days before strengthening over the weekend. The trade winds will deliver passing showers that will primarily favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow some afternoon clouds and showers to develop over leeward areas.
For our keiki, check out “Let’s Learn Together,” https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/weather/learn-together/
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.