Winds are slowing down as we track the remnants of what was Tropical Storm Cristina

Let’s talk surf! There will be a series of small southerly swells over the next several days that will keep south shore surf near of just above background levels. A slightly larger long period south swell may fill in Friday and Saturday. East facing shores will continue to experience short period choppy surf produced by the trade winds. A small but slightly longer period east swell produced from former tropical cyclone Cristina, may provide a slight uptick in surf heights during the late Tuesday through Thursday time frame. No other significant swells are expected. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores over the next several days. A small south-southwest swell is possible over the weekend. East facing shores will continue to experience small short period surf produced by the trade winds locally and upstream of the state. An increase is expected over the weekend as the breezy trade winds return. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the period.