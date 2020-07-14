Securitas is hiring, and they’re hosting a virtual job fair

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - While many in Hawaii face unemployment, few companies are looking to hire. One of those companies is Securitas.
They’re hosting a virtual job fair Wednesday and Thursday for interested applicants.
Available are more than hundred officer positions statewide. Positions rang in availability from temporary options to part-time and full time.
Applicants can schedule an interview online by clicking here. If you’re unable to participate in the virtual fair, applications can be submitted by clicking here.
Nationwide, Securitas has hired more than 10,000 since the start of the pandemic.
