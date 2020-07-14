Maui firefighters battle two fires, including one that burned at least 15 vehicles

WAILUKU, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui firefighters worked through the afternoon Monday to battle two separate fires in Central and South Maui.
The first one was reported just before 2:30 p.m. near Piilani Highway in Kihei. About 50 acres of brush was scorched between Ohukai Street and Lipoa Parkway.
MFD says that blaze is 90% contained.
About four hours later, firefighters were called to an area near Piihana Farms.
Investigators said the blaze destroyed between 15 and 20 abandoned vehicles and burned roughly 2,500 square feet of brush.
They were able to put out the flames two hours later.
No injuries were reported in either incident. The cause for both fires remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.