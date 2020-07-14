Max Holloway reflects on UFC 251 after returning home from ‘fight island’

View this post on Instagram

🚨AUCTION: LINK IN BIO🚨 Aloha my friends. Unemployment in Hawaii is one of the highest in the US, so I’m auctioning off my fight worn kit from UFC 251 with all the proceeds going to the @hawaiifoodbank. Thank you to @visitabudhabi @ufc for the hospitality and keeping us safe. Also thank you to @gamebredfighter and @usman84kg for taking a last minute fight and making a great card even better! #daddestmanontheplanet #ufcfightisland