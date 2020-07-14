Max Holloway reflects on UFC 251 after returning home from ‘fight island’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long journey — Hawaii’s own Max Holloway returned home tonight after his tough loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 251.
“The decision is the decision,” Holloway told Hawaii News Now. “You know at the end of the day, we went out there, we proved what we had to prove and I got nothing else left to prove and we go from there, we’ll see what happens you know.”
Social media exploded after the split decision loss favored on the side of Volkanovski.
Even UFC President Dana White weighed in on the poor judging that plagued the featherweight title rematch, but Holloway hasn’t paid much attention to the out cry from the fans over the controversial call.
“I didn’t even look at anything really, social media and stuff,” Holloway said. “I’ve kind of been staying off of it, so I’ve just been chillin, I don’t know what anybodys thinking, I keep hearing from my team, telling me that the world is saying one thing”
However, the Waianae native does see the love and support he has from the people of Hawaii and from fans around the world.
“Thank you all for the support,” Holloway said. “I love all you guys and the blessed express is still in full effect, the blessed era is still in effect and we’ll keep choochooing away.”
Holloway goes on to talk about how he wants to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the announcement of the auction for his fight kit — with all of the proceeds going to the Hawaii Foodbank.
“I’m here to support the people who support me, where i come from, if I got food on my table, it’s only right to help put food on people’s tables that they aren’t getting a fair shake with all this COVID going on and everything going on, and so i’m just trying to help in whatever way I can.”
